Jessica Alba shines forth at the InStyle Golden Globes after-party, but gets stiff competition from Emma Roberts, Elisabeth Moss, Miranda Kerr and Olivia Palermo.
Tuesday 17 January, 2012
January 17, 2012
1. Jessica Alba in Gucci
Jessica Alba swapped her Golden Globes Gucci gown for something short and sparkly for the InStyle after-party. We love the sexy tube shape of this number on her killer figure. Could she possibly be more glowing?
January 17, 2012
2. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo was doing it like the boys at Milan menswear fashion week in a pair of perfectly-tailored trews. A fur-edged cardi and Mulberry’s divine leopard print courts added just the right dose of femininity.
January 17, 2012
3. Miranda Kerr in Dolce & Gabbana
Miranda Kerr cut a fine figure in a curve-fitting column by Dolce & Gabbana. We love the fresh mix of florals and sparkles! The Victoria’s Secret model finished off the look with Giuseppe Zanotti strappy sandals and a Bottega Veneta clutch.
January 17, 2012
4. Emma Roberts in Zac Posen
Emma Roberts was statuesque in a navy silk Zac Posen gown that came complete with cut-outs on the bodice and ruffled piping on the length of the carpet-sweeping gown. The starlet put in an appearance at the InStyle Golden Globes after-party, where she mingled with stars including Lauren Conrad and Jessica Alba.
January 17, 2012
5. Elisabeth Moss
Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss went flapper chic at the InStyle Golden Globes after-party in a sheer and sequined dress. Nudes and whites dominated the red carpet so this icy hue is perfectly on trend.
