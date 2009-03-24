13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2009
1. Isla Fisher LOTD 17/02/09Isla rocked a very mini sparkly dress by Jasmine Di Milo and seriously strappy sandals at the London premiere of Confessions of a Shopaholic. The funny girl, who plays a financial writer who spends ludicrous amounts of money on clothes, finished the look off with a covetable Lara Bohinc clutch.
-
March 24, 2009
2. Whitney Port LOTD 17/02/09The City star and DVF press officer Whitney Port worked her styling magic on a flouncy floral number by teaming it with a nautical double-breasted jacket and purple booties at a dinner for the New York fashion house.
-
March 24, 2009
3. Zoe Kravitz LOTD 17/02/09Fashion-loving Zoe sported an off-the-shoulder top and shorts to the Alexander Wang show in New York, jazzed up with layers of sparkly necklaces, bright red lippy and silver shoes. The perfect high-low mix!
-
March 24, 2009
4. Natalia Vodianova LOTD 17/02/09You can tell it's fashion week as celebrities have cracked out their black clothes. Supermodel Natalia was ultra-chic at the Rachel Roy presentation in New York in a LBD topped with a satin tuxedo jacket.
-
March 24, 2009
5. Helena Christensen LOTD 17/02/09Helena was sophisticated at a New York fashion presentation in a classic black sheath dress and pointy black courts. A dishevelled updo provided the perfect finish.
March 24, 20091 of 5
Isla Fisher LOTD 17/02/09
Isla rocked a very mini sparkly dress by Jasmine Di Milo and seriously strappy sandals at the London premiere of Confessions of a Shopaholic. The funny girl, who plays a financial writer who spends ludicrous amounts of money on clothes, finished the look off with a covetable Lara Bohinc clutch.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018