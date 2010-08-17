13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 17, 2010
1. LOTD 170810
Angelina Jolie championed British designer Amanda Wakeley on the red carpet last night at the London premiere of Salt. The actress, who was minus her partner Brad Pitt, stole the show in the shimmering Grecian-style gown.
-
August 17, 2010
2. LOTD 170810
The battle of the red carpets was on as Jennifer Aniston hit the premiere of The Switch in LA. The ex-Friends star looked typically polished in a chic Lanvin minidress with side ruffle, a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and shoes by Josie and Lottie.
-
August 17, 2010
3. LOTD 170810
Leighton Meester boarded the cargo bandwagon on the set of Gossip Girl with Vince's army green pair. She teamed hers with a vest top, power platforms and Mulberry's ubiquitous Alexa bag for the ultimate urban look.
-
August 17, 2010
4. LOTD 170810
Leona Lewis made a splash at the Salt premiere in a turquoise satin one-shouldered minidress by William Tempest. In preparation for the uncertain London weather, the former X Factor winner chose sheer black tights and classic courts to complete the look.
-
August 17, 2010
5. LOTD 170810
Juliette Lewis looked fun and flirty at the premiere of The Switch in a white strapless Dolce & Gabbana prom dress with black crinoline underlay. What made the look really stand out (though not sure we'd advise it as a style tip) was the actress' blue highlights. Props to Juliette for being a true individual.
August 17, 20101 of 5
LOTD 170810
