13 Mar 2018
November 18, 2010
At the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere in London, Emma Watson opted for a fun and flirty mini, but proving she can carry off any style, she slipped into a sleek and sophisticated maxi by Calvin Klein for the New York round of the promo tour. An ornate arm-covering added fashionista credentials to the simple cut of the dress.
November 18, 2010
Carey Mulligan was stunning in a glitzy Chanel shift at the CFDA awards in New York. Slick locks and understated make-up ensured the limelight remained on the heavily embellished dress.
November 18, 2010
Alexa Chung mixed boyish and feminine pieces at the CFDA awards in New York for one of her signature quirky-cool looks. By being playful with the proportions of her outfit, what is normally a faux pas - a jacket that overhangs the clothes underneath - becomes a fashion statement in Alexa's case.
November 18, 2010
Sarah Jessica Parker is a lady who knows what works for her, and a tailored Vivienne Westwood dress was as-ever, the perfect fit at the Harry Potter New York premiere. The Sex and the City star elongated her petite frame with a volumous skirt that sits just above the ankle to reveal her eye-catching Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
November 18, 2010
When a full-length black gown is worn just right there's nothing more stunning for a big event, and Superman starlet Kate Bosworth certainly hit all the right style notes in her Chanel number at the MOCA gala. She added to the timeless feel of the dress with a slick bouffant hairdo and chandelier earrings.
