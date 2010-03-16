13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 16, 2010
1. lotd 160309 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried brought a splash of colour to the Chloe film premiere after-party in her silk turquoise one-shouldered cocktail dress. We love this hue on Amanda's porcelain skin and the draped, waist-cinching style is ultra-flattering.
BUY AMANDA SEYFRIED'S ROLAND MOURET DRESS HERE
-
March 16, 2010
2. lotd 160309 Jeniifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was sleek in her asymmetric coat for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. We love that this wrap-over style coat makes a statement whilst still being classic; outsized buttons, a roll-over neckline and fitted sleeves make for one stylish number. She teamed her look with surf-style hair and strappy sandals.
SEE MORE JENNIFER ANISTON STYLE
-
March 16, 2010
3. lotd 160309 Victoria Beckham
We're loving Victoria Beckham in her flats! La Posh landed at LAX in chic style in her LBD, cropped cardigan, ballet flats and Birkin bag. In flight perfection.
SEE VICTORIA BECKHAM'S BEST HAIRSTYLES
-
March 16, 2010
4. lotd 160309 Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys went for a fitted look in this black, puff-sleeved dress with red print. We love that she matched her frock to her shoes – her button-up Christian Louboutin heels with red soles match perfectly!
SHOP CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN HEELS
-
March 16, 2010
5. lotd 160309 Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore ticked a good few trend boxes with her outfit for the Chloe film premiere. The actress donned a blush-coloured draped dress topped with leather jacket and carried a fold-over snakeskin clutch.
