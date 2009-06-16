13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 16, 2009
1. lotd 160609 Ashley Olsen
While others were baring their legs in micro-mini dresses, fashionable twin Ashley Olsen chose to wear this floor-skimming tomato red vintage gown to the CFDA awards. Worn with the sleeves pushed upm a dishevelled up 'do, and Van Cleef and Arpels jewellery Ashely made the look all her own.
-
June 16, 2009
2. lotd 160609 Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn brought her very own brand of London cool to the CFDA awards in New York. Wearing this shimmering nude and gold minidress with worn-in biker jacket complete with badges and a pair of biker boots she gave the pretty dress a hard, rocky edge. The peroxide blonde hair with roots showing completes the look.
Check out all the pics from the CFDA Awards at instyle.co.uk/parties
-
June 16, 2009
3. lotd 160609 Kate Bosworth
Kate Boswoth was summer chic in this cream Stella McCartney resort skirt suit in London. The American star joined Sir Paul McCartney and a gaggle of other celebrities at the Meat Free Monday to Slow Climate Change event in St James's Park.
-
June 16, 2009
4. lotd 160609 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was slinky in her red frock with statement shoulders at the CFDA awards last night. Worn with a waist-cinching belt and high heels, she was every inch the fashionista we love.
-
June 16, 2009
5. lotd 160609 Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst joined the legions of celebrity fans of Rodarte last night as she attended the CFDA awards in New York. She teamed her slashed and draped minidress with a pair of fierce strappy heels and a winning smile.
Check out all the celebrity pics from last night's CFDA awards
June 16, 20091 of 5
lotd 160609 Ashley Olsen
While others were baring their legs in micro-mini dresses, fashionable twin Ashley Olsen chose to wear this floor-skimming tomato red vintage gown to the CFDA awards. Worn with the sleeves pushed upm a dishevelled up 'do, and Van Cleef and Arpels jewellery Ashely made the look all her own.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018