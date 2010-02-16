13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 16, 2010
1. LOTD 160210 Sarah Jessica
Sarah Jessica Parker attended the Halston show at New York Fashion Week in sparkling style. The Sex and the City actress donned a pink brocade coat with patterned stripes over her harem pants teamed with to-die-for pink heels and a studded handbag. Front row perfection.
SEE CARRIE BRADSHAW'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS
-
February 16, 2010
2. LOTD 160210 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung showed off her designs for American label Madewell at A New York Fashion Week presentation. Alexa wore a pair of velvet hotpants from her range teamed with white button-down blouse and black pea coat. Always a fan of the boy shoes, Alexa donned a pair of chunky lace-up boots.
-
February 16, 2010
3. LOTD 160210 Demi Moore
Demi Moore showed off her perfect bod at the Donna Karan New York Fashion Week show in this ruched plum-coloured dress by the designer.
-
February 16, 2010
4. LOTD 160210 Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock attended the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in chic ladies-who-lunch style in this folded dove-grey dress and pale grey platform heels. She even matched her nail colour to her shoes!
-
February 16, 2010
5. LOTD 160210 Michelle Trachtenberg
Gossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg scored full fashion points in this ensemble at the Jill Stuart show. Wearing a peg-leg trousers and silver top combo, she topped the look with a statement shouldered white jacket and outsized brown envelope clutch bag.
CHECK OUT ALL THE ACTION ON SET AT GOSSIP GIRL
February 16, 20101 of 5
LOTD 160210 Sarah Jessica
Sarah Jessica Parker attended the Halston show at New York Fashion Week in sparkling style. The Sex and the City actress donned a pink brocade coat with patterned stripes over her harem pants teamed with to-die-for pink heels and a studded handbag. Front row perfection.
SEE CARRIE BRADSHAW'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018