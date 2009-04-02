13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2009
1. Kate Winslet LOTD 16/12/08Kate Winslet is certainly looking spectacular these days. The actress, who reunites with super-star Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time since Titanic in the forthcoming Revolutionary Road, dazzled at the LA premiere of the film in a jewel-encrusted LBD set off by her newly-blonde, tousled mane. Va-va-voom!
-
April 2, 2009
2. Nicole Kidman LOTD 16/12/08Nicole Kidman was as chic as could be on a German TV programme in a sleek black shift dress jazzed up with an embellished collar. The actress was flanked by her Australia co-star Hugh Jackman, who was looking very dapper himself in a grey three-piece suit.
-
April 2, 2009
3. Thandie Newton LOTD 16/12/08Thandie Newton was typically glam in a black dress by one of her favourite labels, Chanel, at the Great Ormond Street Christmas carol service in London.
-
April 2, 2009
4. Nicole Richie LOTD 16/12/08Nicole Richie was the ultimate rock chick at an LA shoe launch in a black minidress, leopard print scarf and those fierce Dior platform sandals as sported by Carrie in Sex and the City.
-
April 2, 2009
5. Anne Hathaway LOTD 16/12/08Anne nails the off-duty look with a classic trench, Lanvin flats and an across-the-body bag while out and about in New York.
April 2, 20091 of 5
Kate Winslet LOTD 16/12/08
Kate Winslet is certainly looking spectacular these days. The actress, who reunites with super-star Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time since Titanic in the forthcoming Revolutionary Road, dazzled at the LA premiere of the film in a jewel-encrusted LBD set off by her newly-blonde, tousled mane. Va-va-voom!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018