13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 15, 2009
1. LOTD 150909 Cheryl Cole
WHAT SHE WORE
Cheryl Cole went for a sexy zip-up dress for a night out in London. She prettified the look with ribbon detail shoes and was ready with her leather biker jacket should the autumn evening get too chilly.
SEE CHERYL COLE'S HAIR HISTORY
WHERE
Cheryl was leaving exclusive celebrity hangout, The Ivy Club in London.
-
September 15, 2009
2. LOTD 150909 Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Rachel Bilson was taking in the fashion at New York Fashion Week and ditched her usual LA-cool look of boyfriend jeans and vest tops for a fashion-appropriate LBD at the Jil Sander show. She teamed it with a matching clutch bag and and two tone sandals.
SEE ALL THE ACTION FROM FASHION WEEK
WHERE
At the Jil Sander show at New York Fashion Week.
-
September 15, 2009
3. LOTD 150909 Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
Victoria Beckham was New York chic as she took time out from presenting her S/S 10 collection to make a TV appearance. She wore a grey bustier dress of her own design with a pair of matching sky-high heels.
SEE VICTORIA BECKHAM'S S/S 10 COLLECTION
WHERE
Victoria was appearing on US chat show, The View, in New York.
-
September 15, 2009
4. LOTD 150909 Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
Selena Gomez was ultra-elegant in her stone-coloured Marchesa Resort gown with embellished bodice. The Disney star looked graceful with her hair in a loose updo and natural make-up.
WHERE
Selena was at the Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in LA.
-
September 15, 2009
5. LOTD 150909 Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Amanda Seyfried was doll-like in her Valentino couture dress which fitted over the bodice with sweetheart neckline and flared out to just above the knee.
SEE ALL THE STARS AT THE TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
WHERE
Amanda was at the Jennifer's Body film premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
