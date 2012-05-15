WOW, Charlize is drop-dead at the London premiere of Snow White and the Hunstman! See her co-star K-Stew, plus more best-dressed celebs...
Tuesday 15 May, 2012
May 15, 2012
1. Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Couture
Charlize Theron played peek-a-boo with the crowds at the London premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman in a black chiffon gown by Christian Dior Couture. From the wrapped halter collar to her strappy sandals and smokey eye make-up, this is one smouldering hot look.
May 15, 2012
2. Kristen Stewart in Marchesa
Kristen Stewart was every inch the Gothic princess in a floor-length lace Marchesa gown at the London premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman. Leave it to K-Stew to turn a frilly dress into something dark and sexy!
May 15, 2012
3. Jennifer Lopez in Maria Lucia Hohan
At the LA premiere of What To Expect When You’re Expecting, Jennifer Lopez looked like a modern-day Grecian goddess in a plunging nude satin maxigown, which she teamed with diamante-studded cage shoes by Sergio Rossi, a glittering clutch and matching sparkling jewellery. The dark crimson lippy and nails added just the right touch of vamp.
May 15, 2012
4. Cameron Diaz in Valentino
Cameron Diaz worked a knitted LBD by Valentino for the Hollywood premiere of the hotly-anticipated What To Expect When You’re Expecting. The blonde bombshell opted for long sleeves to counter balance her flouncy mini hemline and added a pair of leg-lengthening nude courts to the look.
May 15, 2012
5. Alexa Chung
Brit It-girl Alexa Chung was her usual gamine self at a film party in NYC in a buttoned-up blouse, black short shorts and YSL’s gold cap-toe flats. Chic!
