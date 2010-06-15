13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 15, 2010
1. LOTD 150610 JLo
We think this glittering gold stunner might just be one of our favourite Jennifer Lopez red carpet moments. It flatters her figure in all the right places and complements her gorgeous skin tone to perfection.
June 15, 2010
2. LOTD 150610 Ashley Greene
Proving that nude is still Hollywood's hottest hue, Twilight: Eclipse star Ashley Greene stepped out on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a cute draped mini, which showed off those sheeny pins.
June 15, 2010
3. LOTD 150610 Kylie
Kylie Minogue looked fantastic as she enjoyed a day out in London in a super-sexy printed red dress with sky-high wooden platforms and a stunning bejewelled statement necklace.
June 15, 2010
4. LOTD 150610 Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu was a vision of romantic chic as she walked the red carpet at 2010 Tony Awards in a soft, draped, nude Marchesa.
June 15, 2010
5. LOTD 150610 Reese Witherspoon
Now that's how to do daytime dressing for summer! Reese Witherspoon rocked in a pretty printed red sundress, which she paired with nude wedges, a khaki utility -trend jacket and a cool trilby. We like.
