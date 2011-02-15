13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 15, 2011
1. LOTD 150211
The British actress worked the ballet trend at the New York premiere of The Adjustment Bureau in an ultra-feminine ruffled gown from Elie Saab’s couture collection. The gorgeous peach shade was echoed in her Brian Atwood Wagner peep-toe platforms and her on-tone make-up, although her hot pink nail varnish added a touch of sass.
-
February 15, 2011
2. LOTD 150211
Another hit for the British fashionista! Alexa looked straight out of the 1970s at the Rag & Bone fashion show in NYC in a wide-brimmed felt hat, plush teal coat, skinny jeans and her last season Louis Vuitton pumps.
-
February 15, 2011
3. LOTD 150211
The starlet hit the Jenny Packham show in New York Fashion Week dressed top-to-toe in the designer. We love Emma’s on-trend wide-leg trousers perked up by the floral printed chiffon blouse and a mustard-coloured box clutch.
-
February 15, 2011
4. LOTD 150211
The normally demure Glee star seriously vamped things up on the Grammys red carpet in this bustier dress from Vivienne Westwood’s Gold Label. Smokey eye shadow and a quiff in her up-do added a rock ‘n’ roll edge.
-
February 15, 2011
5. LOTD 150211
January Jones couldn’t have looked more different from her Mad Men alter-ego Betty Draper in this strapless sequinned minidress on the Jimmy Fallon show in NYC. We love that she’s paired it with sensible black tights – it’s cold in NYC! The midnight hue of the frock perfectly sets off her blue eyes and porcelain skin.
