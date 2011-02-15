January Jones couldn’t have looked more different from her Mad Men alter-ego Betty Draper in this strapless sequinned minidress on the Jimmy Fallon show in NYC. We love that she’s paired it with sensible black tights – it’s cold in NYC! The midnight hue of the frock perfectly sets off her blue eyes and porcelain skin.

SEE PHOTOS FROM NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

READ OUR FASHION BLOGS FROM THE FRONT ROWS