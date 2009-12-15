13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 15, 2009
1. LOTD 151209 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung was cute in Louis Vuitton Resort at the label's boutique party in New York. She topped her blue print minidress with a military-inspired cardigan and added black tights and heels for a winter-worthy look. Love that grey tote...
December 15, 2009
2. LOTD 151209 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams was gorgeous in dove-grey at the Sherlock Holmes world premiere in London last night. She chose this floor-skimming one-shouldered gown with gold embellishment by Andrew Gn and styled it perfectly with a slick of red lipstick and a quiffed hairstyle worn in a plait over one shoulder.
December 15, 2009
3. LOTD 151209 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker was her usual perfectly dressed self at the Did You Hear About the Morgans film premiere in New York last night. Wearing a sheer, black dress with billowing sleeves she left just the right amount of her lace underpinnings on show for a sexy but stylish look. And if there's one thing this lady does well, it's shoes. Check out those hot heels!
December 15, 2009
4. LOTD 151209 Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani was cool in a black batwing minidress at the Sherlock Holmes premiere last night. She added a pair of black and white zip-front shoes and her signature beauty look of red lipstick and black winged eyeliner.
December 15, 2009
5. LOTD 151209 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger worked a little white dress for the Inglourious Basterds DVD release party in LA. Wearing a quilted Chanel over her body and a pair of strappy black platform shoes, the star was as stylish as ever.
