13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 14, 2014
1. Miranda Kerr Travels In A Floral Jumpsuit
Miranda Kerr looked glamorous on her arrival at Incheon Airport in a floral jumpsuit, leather jacket and classic pumps. We love her practical updo and radiant complexion.
-
October 14, 2014
2. Poppy Delevingne Works The Folky Trend In Chanel
Poppy Delevingne worked the folky trend in a bold layered Chanel look at the dinner celebrating No5.
-
October 14, 2014
3. Lindsay Lohan Looks Chic In A Simple Black Outfit
Lindsay Lohan looked chic at the Women Of The Year lunch in a simple shirt dress and pumps, with her hair worn loose and wavy.
-
October 14, 2014
4. Naomi Campbell Goes Glam In Roberto Cavalli
Naomi Campbell turned heads at the Attitude Magazine Awards in a glamorous embellished Roberto Cavalli dress.
-
October 14, 2014
5. Leigh Lezark Styles Up A Playful Print Jumpsuit
Leigh Lezark made a change from her simple wardrobe in a bold print Chanel jumpsuit at the dinner celebrating No5.
