Look of the Day
June 14, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner Looks Mega Hot In Over-The-Knee Boots
Kendall Jenner looked mega sassy in suede over-the-knee boots, denim shorts and a t-shirt out in LA.
June 14, 2016
2. Saoirse Ronan Looks Beaut In Nude Silk
Saoirse Ronan looked amazing at the Finian's Rainbow: In Concert Gala Benefit in a nude maxi dress with flower detailing and sassy pearl detail sandals.
June 14, 2016
3. Jennifer Connelly Does Classic Off-Duty Chic
Tres Parisian.
June 14, 2016
4. Karlie Kloss Colour Blocks In Prabal Gurung
Karlie Kloss looked chic at the Serena film premiere in a colour block Prabal Gurung dress and a pair of Tabitha Simmons Mary-Janes.
June 14, 2016
5. Kim Kardashian Works Triple Olive Shades
Kim K looked pretty chic in Paris in a pale olivey taupe dress, boots and shruggy cardigan.
