13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 14, 2014
1. Jessica Stroup At The 2014 FOX Winter TCA All Star Party, Los Angeles
Jessica Stroup wore a colour-block ensemble to attend the 2014 FOX Winter TCA All Star Party, clashing sunshine yellow shoes with a cute and colourful mini.
January 14, 2014
2. Adriana Lima At The FIFA Ballon D'Or 2013 In Zurich
Adriana Lima pulled out a dress to rival fellow Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr's Pucci gown from Sunday night. Adriana posed seductively n the figure-fitting high leg gown for the FIFA Ballon D'Or 2013 In Zurich.
January 14, 2014
3. Karen Elson At The Vintage Vanguard Charity Event To Benefit Dress For Success, New York
Brit model Karen Elson showed off her frame in a slinky lingerie-style cami strap dress as she attended the Vintage Vanguard Charity Event in New York.
January 14, 2014
4. Jennifer Lopez At The 2014 FOX Winter TCA All Star Party, Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez looked sexy in an Ermanno Scervino RE14 Look 31 dress showing off her fabulous figure and teasing at her killer curves.
January 14, 2014
5. Helena Christensen At The Stella Mc Cartney Autumn 2014 Presentation, New York
Helena Christensen joined Stella McCartney for a fashion-filled evening. She chose a batwing jumpsuit for the evening's activities including hopscotch and toy train rides. Good choice.
