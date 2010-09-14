Our fave fashionista Olivia Palermo didn’t disappoint in the style stakes at the Tommy Hilfiger show at New York Fashion Week. An ensemble that wouldn’t work on anyone else but her, Olivia went for clashing prints with a cute extra short kick-skirt by Tommy Hilfiger and snake-skin patterned waistcoat. She finished the quirky look with a neutral grey long-sleeved tee.



