13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 14, 2010
1. LOTD 140910
Natalie Portman worked a gorgeous pale blue and black strapless prom-style dress with ruffled, layered frou-frou skirt at the Toronto Film Festival. She teamed the super hot frock with her trademark vegan shoes and a cute black clutch.
-
September 14, 2010
2. LOTD 140910
Diane Kruger wowed at New York Fashion Week in a divine Jason Wu gown. With a floral embroidered bodice, black floaty chiffon sleeves and skirt, Diane was the style queen of the day!
-
September 14, 2010
3. LOTD 140910
Our fave fashionista Olivia Palermo didn’t disappoint in the style stakes at the Tommy Hilfiger show at New York Fashion Week. An ensemble that wouldn’t work on anyone else but her, Olivia went for clashing prints with a cute extra short kick-skirt by Tommy Hilfiger and snake-skin patterned waistcoat. She finished the quirky look with a neutral grey long-sleeved tee.
-
September 14, 2010
4. LOTD 140910
Returning to a more minimalist look for New York Fashion Week, Alexa Chung worked a cream shift dress with cute girly metallic Mary-Jane shoes and a sweet headband to pull her tousled locks off her face. A simple but stylish look!
-
September 14, 2010
5. LOTD 140910
Helena Christensen went for a cute boho navy minidress with floral embellishment at the Mont Blanc party during New York Fashion Week. The gorgeous model kept hair loose and naturally wavy and added a slick of rose lippy to show off her natural glowing skin tones. Perfect!
September 14, 20101 of 5
LOTD 140910
Natalie Portman worked a gorgeous pale blue and black strapless prom-style dress with ruffled, layered frou-frou skirt at the Toronto Film Festival. She teamed the super hot frock with her trademark vegan shoes and a cute black clutch.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018