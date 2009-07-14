13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 14, 2009
1. LOTD Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson was ultra sleek in her high-waisted pencil skirt and flutter-sleeved top as she was announced as the new face of Mango in Madrid yesterday. The actress's tiny waist was cinched with a ribbon belt and she added height with strappy heels.
-
July 14, 2009
2. LOTD 140709 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole touched down in LA looking cute in a 60s style mini swing dress and high studded platform shoes. The Girls Aloud singer has headed to LA with husband Ashley as he tours with Chelsea.
-
July 14, 2009
3. LOTD 140709 Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szhor is giving her Gossip Girl co-stars Blake Lively and Leighton Meester a run for their fashion money. Layering up her pretty white dress with a print scarf followed by a military style cropped white jacket she finished her look with a pair of ferocious Louis Vuitton ankle-strap heels. Strong work Jessica.
-
July 14, 2009
4. LOTD 140709 Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr was cute in her ruffle front silk dress, but quite honestly, with that to-die-for gold snakeskin Louis Vuitton clutch in her hand the Victoria's Secret model could have been wearing just about anything and we'd be wowed.
-
July 14, 2009
5. LOTD 130709 Whitney Port
The City Star Whitney Port donned a little black dress with sexy cutaways for the Louis Vuitton party in New York and topped the look off with a huge statement necklace. A key ingredient for taking an LBD from day to night.
