13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 14, 2010
1. LOTD 141210
Gwynnie was typically elegant in a scallop-edged shift with cut-away detailing at the bust as she received her star on the Hollywood walk of Fame. The Country Strong star, who made an emotional speech thanking her friends and family, kept the palette pale and interesting with the simple addition of a pair of pale pink platform sandals by Pierre Hardy.
-
December 14, 2010
2. LOTD 141210
Kylie Minogue bundled up in a pretty floral coat by her go-to designer label, Dolce & Gabbana, while out and about in London. We're jealous of the pop star's gorgeous and extensive coat collection!
-
December 14, 2010
3. LOTD 141210
The Blue Valentine actress added a pop of colour to her LWD courtesy of a pair of killer purple satin platform pumps by Charlotte Olympia. We're MAJORLY digging Michelle's platinum crop and strong eyebrows.
-
December 14, 2010
4. LOTD 141210
Emily Blunt yesterday revealed that she thought that Kate Middleton would make the perfect princess because she's so "classy and cute". The Young Victoria actress could have been talking about herself at the Hollywood Style Awards, judging by this tailored shift with voluminous shoulders. Simply fabulous.
-
December 14, 2010
5. LOTD 141210
Christina celebrated her 30th birthday on the red (sorry, pink) carpet of the Burlesque premiere in London. Wearing a black satin corset dress with plunging, sequinned décolletage topped by a shaggy faux fur, the singer looked as warm as she did glamorous.
December 14, 20101 of 5
LOTD 141210
