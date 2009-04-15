13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2009
1. Drew Barrymore LOTD 14/03/09Recognise this striped dress? That's because it's been worn by Rachel Weisz before. Luckily, the time elapsed between the two outings is long enough and Drew wears it with such panache, teaming it with scarlet shoes, ruby red lips and a boho-style plaited up-do, that we can't but fall in love with it all over again. The actress was being interviewed for American breakfast show Live! With Regis and Kelly.
-
April 15, 2009
2. Sophia Bush LOTD 14/04/09The ever fashion-forward Sophia Bush teams a Rachel Pally jersey ensemble with a statement necklace and last summer's Dior Extreme gladiator sandals for a sexy, on-trend look.
-
April 15, 2009
3. Rachel Bilson LOTD 14/04/09The bride-to-be looks super-cool even as she hits the grocery store in LA in red jeans, heels and a classic blazer.
-
April 15, 2009
4. Jessica StroupThe 90210 beauty showed off her killer style at the 26th Annual Paley Fest in a cute black See by Chloe sundress and Chloe mainline scalloped sandals. We heart.
-
April 15, 2009
5. Dita Von TeeseDita looked spectacular in a figure-hugging green dress complete with pussy-bow neck-tie at a luncheon for LA designer Rachel Pally at the Chateau Marmont. The burlesque star completed the vampy look with a leopard clutch and killer heels.
April 15, 20091 of 5
