Recognise this striped dress? That's because it's been worn by Rachel Weisz before. Luckily, the time elapsed between the two outings is long enough and Drew wears it with such panache, teaming it with scarlet shoes, ruby red lips and a boho-style plaited up-do, that we can't but fall in love with it all over again. The actress was being interviewed for American breakfast show Live! With Regis and Kelly.