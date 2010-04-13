13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 13, 2010
1. LOTD 130410 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana went for springtime colour in this bright orange Lanvin dress at the premiere of Death at a Funeral. The actress teamed her hot hued cocktail dress with leopard print clutch bag, bronze peep-toes and a loosely waved updo for a glamorous but not too done red carpet look.
April 13, 2010
2. LOTD 130410 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin went for the one piece look in this velvet YSL bustier jumpsuit, showing just how glamorous an all-in-one can be. She added a chunky gold bracelet and earrings for sparkle and a purple clutch and strappy heels for colour.
April 13, 2010
3. LOTD 130410 Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle was dreamy in this tiered chiffon YSL dress in on-trend mushroom hue at the Metropolitan Opera gala premiere in New York. We love how she's matched the inky-black bow to her black droplet Cartier earrings and criss-cross strappy sandals.
April 13, 2010
4. LOTD 130410 Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts went for top-to-toe nude hues as she stepped out In London in skinny jeans, Luella bag and this cute mini trench coat by New York designer Milly.
April 13, 2010
5. LOTD 130410 Dianna Agron
Glee actress Dianna Agron went for the maxidress look at the show's premiere in LA last night. The pewter-coloured gown was embellished with strands of beads around the neckline so Dianna kept jewellery to a minimum. Smoky eyes finished the look.
