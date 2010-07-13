13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 13, 2010
1. LOTD 130710 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester and co-stars are shooting the fourth season of Gossip Girl in Paris, and we're seeing some fabulous looks coming from the set! Leighton's character Blair looked ultra-glam in a pleated organza strapless Oscar de la Renta pre-fall gown as she shot scenes on the Avenue Montaigne. She finished the look with a magenta Roger Vivier clutch.
July 13, 2010
2. LOTD 130710 Blake Lively
Blake Lively has been wowing us on the Paris set of the fourth season of Gossip Girl, and we're particularly in love with this stunning combo, made up of glittering gold Emilio Pucci spring 2010 jacket and cropped Tibi electric-blue trousers, which she teamed with studded, coral Brian Atwood heels. Divine.
July 13, 2010
3. LOTD 130710 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo has looked stylish at all of the shows during Berlin Fashion Week, and the Michalsky Fashion Night was no exception. She was cute in a chiffon polka-dot dress by the designer, teamed with Chrissie Morris for Michalsky sandals and a pretty Sondra Roberts rose box clutch.
July 13, 2010
4. LOTD 130710 Claire Danes
Claire Danes opted for ice-cream-coloured Valentino spring 2010 couture at the Roma Fiction Festival 2010, where she picked up an Best Actress award for her role in Temple Grandin. Sexy and cute.
July 13, 2010
5. LOTD 130710 Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton worked a seriously cute floral summer dress and patent red bag as she arrived for work at the Radio 1 studios yesterday. Easy breezy and cute.
