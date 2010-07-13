Leighton Meester and co-stars are shooting the fourth season of Gossip Girl in Paris, and we're seeing some fabulous looks coming from the set! Leighton's character Blair looked ultra-glam in a pleated organza strapless Oscar de la Renta pre-fall gown as she shot scenes on the Avenue Montaigne. She finished the look with a magenta Roger Vivier clutch.

SEE ALL THE NEW GOSSIP GIRL FASHION