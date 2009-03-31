13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 31, 2009
1. Cameron Diaz LOTD 13/01/09Cameron Diaz was resplendent in this candy pink gown by Chanel Haute Couture at the Golden Globes. Cam is never one to overdo the dressing up and, though the gown was formal, the playful pink shade ensured she was dazzling but not too 'done'. Loose locks with a gentle curl said surfer girl gone glam. Totally Cameron.
March 31, 2009
2. Eva Mendes LOTD 13/01/09Eva Mendes was ultra-glamorous in this sculptural Christian Dior number. The Spirit actress teamed her white gown with an eye-catching turquoise collar by Van Cleef & Arpels.
March 31, 2009
3. Demi Moore LOTD 13/01/09How does Demi do it? No one would guess that this mother of three was a day over 30, let alone 46! Her blush-coloured Christian Dior gown clung in all the right places and showed off her trim bod. The halterneck detail didn't stop Demi piling on the gems; she wore diamond Cartier bracelets on either arm and a pair of sparkling Cartier earrings.
March 31, 2009
4. Jessica Alba LOTD 13/01/09Oh how these bow-belted, gathered-at-the-bottom Gerard Darel trousers have had us swooning in the In Style offices. Jessica Alba teams these super-hot pants with vertiginous platforms and a frothy blouse. Picture perfect.
March 31, 2009
5. Gwen Stefani LOTD 13/01/09Gwen Stefani is a picture of cool girl chic as she steps out in a gunmetal grey tulip skirt and glossy black platform shoes. A mannish coat thrown over her shoulders adds a little air of nonchalance to a very elegant outfit.
