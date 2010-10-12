13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 12, 2010
1. LOTD 121010
Sienna Miller has been working her style magic in northern France as a judge on the panel for the Dinard British Film Festival. In an array of wow-worthy outfits from her Twenty8Twelve label, along with a gorgeous Isabel Marant dress, Sienna enjoyed some downtime chic in a peaches and cream outfit with cute cropped trousers and a vintage-style bobble short-sleeved sweater. She added some unmistakable Sienna sparkle with Prada python studded sandals and a quilted print, chain strap bag from the Prada limited edition print collection.
FIND THE RIGHT NUDE SHADE FOR YOU!
-
October 12, 2010
2. LOTD 121010
Showing what a super stylish family the Minogues are (with Dannii featuring in yesterday's Look Of The Day), Kylie demonstrates her fashion prowess in this season's IT shoes - the YSL Palais Mohawk suede pumps, complete with 70s- inspired fringed goat hair trim. Teaming them with black opaques under a cute grey and pale pink embellished dress and long cardie, Kylie looked picture perfect as she hit the shops in London.
-
October 12, 2010
3. LOTD 121010
Naomi Watts added a punch of colour to her tuxedo blazer and cropped cigarette pants with a sheer blouse in raspberry red – the perfect autumnal colour.
-
October 12, 2010
4. LOTD 121010
SJP perfected the art of tone-on-tone dressing while out on the town with hubby Matthew Broderick with her all-grey ensemble, which included a ¾-length circle dress, a cardie-coat and a pair of killer printed ankle boots. But it’s the slouchy bucket bag in charcoal that steals the limelight – it’s by Halston Heritage, the brand the Sex and The City star is designing for. We can’t wait to see what other Halston goodies she’s got in her wardrobe!
-
October 12, 2010
5. LOTD 121010
Hilary Duff was hot to trot at the launch of her new book, Elixir, in a pair of leather leggings by J Brand teamed with a slouchy T-shirt and boyfriend blazer. The former Gossip Girl feminised the outfit with a pair of platform courts by Yves Saint Laurent.
