SJP perfected the art of tone-on-tone dressing while out on the town with hubby Matthew Broderick with her all-grey ensemble, which included a ¾-length circle dress, a cardie-coat and a pair of killer printed ankle boots. But it’s the slouchy bucket bag in charcoal that steals the limelight – it’s by Halston Heritage, the brand the Sex and The City star is designing for. We can’t wait to see what other Halston goodies she’s got in her wardrobe!