13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 13, 2009
1. LOTD 131009 Rihanna
Rihanna, out for a spot of shopping at Agent Provocateur, donned this zip-up, bold-shouldered leather jacket by Rick Owens and gave us a serious dose of fashion-envy in the process. It pretty much doesn't matter what the rest of her outfit is doing, all we can see is that on-tred grey and sharp-shoulder action.
-
October 13, 2009
2. LOTD 131009 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole worked a casual look of bleach-splattered jeans and anchor sweatshirt which she upgraded with skinny-fit leather biker jacket, grey trilby and grey shoeboots. Seems like the side plait is a new fave Cheryl hairstyle that's here to stay!
-
October 13, 2009
3. LOTD 131009 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue took time out from her US tour for a night out on the town while in New York city. The petite showgirl donned a strapless little white dress and vertiginous silver heels and sported that all-important NY hairstyle, the big blowout.
-
October 13, 2009
4. Look Of The Day 131009 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad went for this bright and beautiful strapless minidress for the Hollywood Style Awards. The starlet showed off a seriously bronzed bod, and toped the look off with loose locks and pillar box-red lipstick.
-
October 13, 2009
5. LOTD 131009 Amber Valletta
Supermodel Amber Valetta went for a goddess-like maxidress for the Hollywood Style Awards. Her off-white gown had a plunging neckline which Amber highlighted with gold pendant. Scraped-back hair, statement earrings and an envelope clutch finish the glamorous look.
