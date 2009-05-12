13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 12, 2009
1. Jessica Biel LOTD 12/05/09
We're delighted to see Jessica Biel in a colour other than brown! Justin Timberlake's girlfriend got all dolled up for the Easy Virtue premiere in New York and did it ever pay off. The asymmetric, ruched gown was simply gorgeous as were her snakeskin Louboutins and soft and natural hair and make-up. 10 out of 10.
-
May 12, 2009
2. Natalie Portman LOTD 12/05/09
Natalie Portman is known for making brave choices on the red carpet and this Balenciaga satin dress is certainly among the boldest — the dress is held up on the front with just two minute straps on the halter-neck! Hopefully the actress was able to take time out from praying it wouldn't fall down to enjoy the White House Correspondents' Association gala dinner — we think she looked sensational.
-
May 12, 2009
3. Eva longoria Parker LOTD 12/05/09
Eva Longoria Parker has certainly been paying attention in fashion class — the Desperate Housewives star was sporting two major summer trends in one go at the White House Correspondents' Association gala dinner: nude and ruffles. Top marks.
-
May 12, 2009
4. Michelle Monaghan LOTD 12/05/09
Gold made a splash on the spring/summer runways and so did Michelle at the Free Arts NYC benefit auction in this textured gilded shift accompanied by chunky, strappy platform sandals.
-
May 12, 2009
5. Molly Sims LOTD 12/05/09
Model-cum-actress Molly Sims teamed a silver graphic print sheath dress with black satin gladiator-style sandals for an ultra-edgy look at the Free Arts benefit in NYC.
May 12, 20091 of 5
Jessica Biel LOTD 12/05/09
We're delighted to see Jessica Biel in a colour other than brown! Justin Timberlake's girlfriend got all dolled up for the Easy Virtue premiere in New York and did it ever pay off. The asymmetric, ruched gown was simply gorgeous as were her snakeskin Louboutins and soft and natural hair and make-up. 10 out of 10.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018