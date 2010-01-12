13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 12, 2010
1. LOTD 120110 Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly went for a cool-girl look as she headed for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York. Wearing top-to-toe new season Balenciaga (we are in LOVE with those grey platforms), Jennifer kept the look winter-worthy with black opaque tights and an oversized black scarf tied stylishly round her neck.
January 12, 2010
2. LOTD 120110 Dita Von Teese
We're not the only ones who've got stuck into a new year's exercise regime. Dita Von Teese was spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood with not a pair of sweat pants in sight. Wearing a parrot print circle skirt, peep-toe wedges and a fited black top, the burlesque beauty added Christian Dior shades and a patent handbag to finish the vintage-style look.
January 12, 2010
3. LOTD 120110 Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin went for demure chic at the Audi Golden Globes party in LA. Wearing a knee-length Gianfranco Ferre dress with an amethyst-coloured ribbon detail at the waist, Anna finished the look with closed-toe courts and a purple clutch bag.
January 12, 2010
4. LOTD 120110 Katherine McPhee
Katharine McPhee went slinky in this tight-fit jersey pencil skirt teaned with grey ankle boots and a sequin jacket. A gold statement necklace added a little sparkle to her look.
January 12, 2010
5. LOTD 120110 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue wrapped up against the cold in a leather bomber jacket and skinny jeans tucked into over-the-knee boots. A lipstick-red tote bag and a pair of vintage-style sunnies finished the look.
