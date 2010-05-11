13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 11, 2010
1. LOTD 110510 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley was print-tastic in this fab draped one-shouldered dress by Matthew Williamson. The TV presenter was at the Genlux Britweek Designer of the Year Fashion Awards and Show… And we're guessing in this little number she scored a fair few points for British fashion along the way! Love the studded clutch and black and gold sandals. All in all a winning look from the gorgeous Ms Deeley.
May 11, 2010
2. LOTD 110510 DIane Kruger
Diane Kruger was partying with Karl Lagerfeld in the south of France wearing a Chanel ensemble of lampshade-style high-waisted skirt and cut-work vest top and flower-detailed flats, all topped off with a straw trilby. Loving the addition of a wicker basket… Not your average It-bag, but we're guessing it was something to do with the fact that Karl's guests were in fact, playing boules to celebrate the presentation of his new film, Remember Now.
May 11, 2010
3. LOTD 110510 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie was working her typical LA maxidress style in this languid Missoni number. Teamed with a vintage clutch and oodles of House of Harlow jewellery – love that headband – this was signature Richie Hippy Deluxe.
May 11, 2010
4. LOTD 110510 Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton was looking sweet in her floral print frock at Derek Blasberg's 'Classy' book signing in New York. Mischa toughened up the look with a pair of snakeskin peep-toe shoeboots and added a glittering silver cuff on either wrist.
May 11, 2010
5. LOTD 110510 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez was out and about in St Tropez soaking up the sun in true Riviera style. Wearing a chic cream dress with tan print and matching tan shades and accessories, the singer stepped out with husband Marc Anthony for a spot of shopping.
