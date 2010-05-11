Diane Kruger was partying with Karl Lagerfeld in the south of France wearing a Chanel ensemble of lampshade-style high-waisted skirt and cut-work vest top and flower-detailed flats, all topped off with a straw trilby. Loving the addition of a wicker basket… Not your average It-bag, but we're guessing it was something to do with the fact that Karl's guests were in fact, playing boules to celebrate the presentation of his new film, Remember Now.

