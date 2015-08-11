13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 11, 2015
1. Kate Bosworth Is Our Summer Style Icon
Kate Bosworth has had one seriously stylish summer. From her Bohemian-inspired outfits to her casual outfits which mix timeless and on-trend pieces, like this striped shirt and wide leg jean look. The accessories are spot on too... Those Carven Mary-Janes and box bag. We want.
-
August 11, 2015
2. Lily Allen Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Black Two-Piece
Lily Allen cut a chic silhoutte, out and about in London, in a fun black two-piece; a crop top and wide leg trousers which showed off her svelte figure.
-
August 11, 2015
3. Kristen Stewart Works A Very Different Look
Kristen Stewart eschewed her usual androgynous tailoring and laidback looks for a colourblock evening dress. The actress made the look her own with grey Vans and a leather jacket.
-
August 11, 2015
4. Kate Moss Channels Parisian Chic
Kate Moss channeled timeless Parisian chic in a timeless Breton top, blazer and skinny jeans, which the model gave an AW15 twist with a necktie.
-
August 11, 2015
5. Alicia Vikander Makes A Statement In Louis Vuitton
Alicia Vikander made a statement in Louis Vuitton at the premiere of The Man From U.N.C.L.E, showing off her toned tanned stomach with the cut-out and belt detailing. A bold choice, but the actress more than pulls it off.
August 11, 20151 of 5
Kate Bosworth Is Our Summer Style Icon
Kate Bosworth has had one seriously stylish summer. From her Bohemian-inspired outfits to her casual outfits which mix timeless and on-trend pieces, like this striped shirt and wide leg jean look. The accessories are spot on too... Those Carven Mary-Janes and box bag. We want.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018