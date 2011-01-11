13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2011
Cameron Diaz is a lady who knows what works on the red carpet. Proving her prowess at the Green Hornet premiere in LA, she gave a nod to next season's trend for brights in this body-skimming Azzaro shift finished with a sleek gold necklace by Lana Jewelry, classic nude courts, a sunkissed tan and bouncy waves.
-
January 11, 2011
With her platinum locks in a new super-short pixi crop, Michelle Williams looked every inch the retro icon at the The New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York. Mix and match separates gave her look a glossy but understated finish.
-
January 11, 2011
Zoe Saldana was the perfect mix of edgy and pretty at the J. Mendal Golden Globes launch party in an origami leather mini by the brand and leg-lengthening burgundy Brian Atwood heels.
-
January 11, 2011
Rosamund Pike was totally dazzling in this Christopher Kane Resort 2011 leather mini at the Barney's Version premiere in New York. She gave the racy design a pared-down edge by teaming it with black tights, mussed-up locks and barely-there make-up.
-
January 11, 2011
Undoubtedly, there is no mum who looks as stylish as Claudia Schiffer on the school run. She proved her knack for layering by giving her pretty printed smock a daytime makeover courtesy of a turtle neck sweater and plaited brown belt. Oversized sunglasses finished off the 70s-inspired look to a T.
January 11, 20111 of 5
