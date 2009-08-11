13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 11, 2009
1. LOTD 110809 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie looked fierce at the Inglourious Basterds premiere in Hollywood in a tough-girl leather dress by Michael Kors, killer strappy heels and plenty of attitude. The mum-of-six was supporting her partner Brad Pitt on the red carpet and, unsurprisingly, drew a mass crowd of fans to watch her strut her stuff on the red carpet.
SEE all the photos from the Inglourious Basterds premiere
-
August 11, 2009
2. LOTD 110809 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger also looked edgy at the Inglourious Basterds premiere in top-to-toe black and smoky eyes. With its statement shoulders and fluffy texture, this Versace frock is bang on trend for the autumn/winter season.
SEE all the photos from the Inglourious BasterdsSEE our exclusive video of Diane Kruger
-
August 11, 2009
3. LOTD 110809 Victoria Beckham
Never one to waste an opportunity to plug her own line, Victoria Beckham sported two versions of the same dress in Denver, where she attended a judging round of American Idol. The ex-Spice Girl arrived at the auditions in this sumptuous purple pencil dress complete with an asymmetric ruffle and Emporio Armani court shoes, and repeated the look with the black version of the dress to head home to LA. It's nice to see Victoria in a bright colour for once.
-
August 11, 2009
4. LOTD 110809 Emma Roberts
Julia Roberts's neice, Emma Roberts, got the balance between girly girl and biker chic perfectly right at the Teen Choice Awards by teaming her white Monique Lhuillier shift dress with embellished collar with a pair of ankle booties. We also love the juxtaposition between her smoky eyes and classic pearl earrings. Nice one, Em!
-
August 11, 2009
5. LOTD 110809 Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson worked a cobalt blue playsuit (this season's ultimate celebrity trend) and strappy platform sandals at the CW's Television Critics Association summer press tour. The actress, who completed the look with layers of gold chains, is set to star in the hotly-anticipated new Melrose Place, which debuts in the US this autumn.
August 11, 20091 of 5
LOTD 110809 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie looked fierce at the Inglourious Basterds premiere in Hollywood in a tough-girl leather dress by Michael Kors, killer strappy heels and plenty of attitude. The mum-of-six was supporting her partner Brad Pitt on the red carpet and, unsurprisingly, drew a mass crowd of fans to watch her strut her stuff on the red carpet.
SEE all the photos from the Inglourious Basterds premiere
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018