Never one to waste an opportunity to plug her own line, Victoria Beckham sported two versions of the same dress in Denver, where she attended a judging round of American Idol. The ex-Spice Girl arrived at the auditions in this sumptuous purple pencil dress complete with an asymmetric ruffle and Emporio Armani court shoes, and repeated the look with the black version of the dress to head home to LA. It's nice to see Victoria in a bright colour for once.

