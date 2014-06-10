13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2014
1. Olivia Palermo In White
Olivia Palermo is one of our summer style icons in this pretty scalloped dress and pumps at the Solid And Striped party.
-
June 10, 2014
2. Cate Blanchett In Chanel
Cate Blanchett looked laidback and beautiful in a Boho-feel Chanel maxi dress at the How To Train Your Dragon 2 premiere.
-
June 10, 2014
3. Maggie Gyllenhaal In Nude
Maggie Gyllenhaal looked chic in (literally) head-to-toe nude at the Chloe Madison store opening.
-
June 10, 2014
4. Dree Hemingway In Casual Chic
Dree Hemingway looked cool and casual in a classic skinny jeans and khaki shirt look at the Chloe store opening.
-
June 10, 2014
5. Gwyneth Paltrow In Culottes
Gwyneth Paltrow worked the culotte trend out and about in New York with a polka dot shirt and ankle boots.
