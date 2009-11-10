13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 10, 2009
1. LOTD 101109 Rihanna
Wowee! Rihanna ditched her street-tough chic for full-on feminine fabulous at a magazine bash last night. The singer donned a high-drama white floor-sweeper with a bold pleated detail and, quite literally, stole the limelight.
-
November 10, 2009
2. LOTD 101109 Diane Kruger
Can Diane Kruger do no wrong? The actress was out wowing again last night at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in an androgynous, yet very sexy, waistcoat and tapered harem pants.
-
November 10, 2009
3. LOTD 101109 Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney stood out last night in this wow-factor lavender frock. She teamed her gorgeous mini with a smart cropped jacket, black pumps, and flawless pins.
-
November 10, 2009
4. LOTD 101109 Jessica Alba
Two-tone ensembles are hot for winter 09, and Jessica Alba gave us a lesson in just how to work it at the Exposed: Ten Years in Hollywood book launch in LA. We’re loving the oversized silver clutch!
-
November 10, 2009
5. LOTD 101109 Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington took our breath away in this sophisticated cream column gown at a magazine awards bash last night. She quite simply looked utterly stunning, and bonus points go out to that snake-print clutch.
