13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 10, 2010
1. LOTD 100310 America Ferrera
America Ferrera was looking sassy in her bubble hem frock at the premiere of Our Family Wedding in New York last night. The Ugly Betty star wore her hair in a high up ponytail and added Christian Louboutin peep-toes and statement earrings for a glamorous finish.
March 10, 2010
2. LOTD 100310 Vanessa Paradis
Vanessa Paradis is the latest face of Chanel and will be fronting their Cocoon collection so the French star was a guest of honour front row at their Paris Fashion Week show. We love Vanessa's insouciant Parisian chic; skinny jeans, ankle boots and bien sur, a sleek, fitted Chanel jacket all topped with a slick of scarlet lipstick.
March 10, 2010
3. LOTD 100310 Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde showed how to work a maxidress at the Independent Spirit Awards in this luxurious, flowing number. Teamed with loose locks, layered gold pendants, matching bangles and a gold clutch bag, this is an elegant but none too showy evening outfit.
March 10, 2010
4. LOTD 100310 Alexa Chung
Fashion fan Alexa Chung went for a daring look at the Chanel show in this outfit which was all demure grey boucle Chanel jacket on top but all racy shorts and polka dot tights at he bottom.
March 10, 2010
5. LOTD 100310 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was at Paris Fashion Week to check out the clothes at Yves Saint Laurent and did so in perfect front row style. Wearing a grey cape coat over her high-waisted leather shorts and peachy silk top she added white tights and criss-cross peep-toes to finish the look.
