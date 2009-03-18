13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 18, 2009
1. Victoria Beckham LOTD 10/03/09Victoria Beckham stepped out for dinner with David in Milan in another faultless look. The faded grey to white tones of her Alexander McQueen dress are immensely flattering, giving Victoria's slender figure some curves, while the statement shoulders are very much on trend.
-
March 18, 2009
2. Milla Jovovich LOTD 10/03/09Ooo check out those YSL cage boots. Jalouse? Us? You betcha. Milla works this front-row ready look at the Yves Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week.
-
March 18, 2009
3. Reese Witherspoon LOTD 10/03/09Reese Witherspoon was adorable in an emerald silk dress at the premiere of her latest film, Monsters vs. Aliens.
-
March 18, 2009
4. Leigh Lezark LOTD 10/03/09New York scenester Leigh Lezark brought her own brand of cool to her outfit at the YSL show. Styling her black dress with leggings, sandals and chain mail bag she makes a pretty frock look cool.
-
March 18, 2009
5. Claudia Schiffer LOTD 10/03/09Claudia Schiffer was parisian chic in black pencil skirt, courts and animal print jacket, all by YSL.
March 18, 2009
