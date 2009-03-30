13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 30, 2009
1. Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 10/02/09Gwyneth Paltrow glitzed it up at the Grammy Awards in a spangly gold and silver Versace minidress with matching sparkly clutch and chandelier earrings. The actress was not only accompanying hubby Chris Martin of Coldplay, who were up for seven awards, but was nominated for a gong herself for voicing a children's audio book.
-
March 30, 2009
2. Katy Perry LOTD 10/02/09Katy Perry was a siren incarnate at the Grammy awards in this pale pink dress, which was a mix of Eva Mendes' Golden Globes Dior gown and Freida Pinto's ruffled Baftas Oscar de la Renta. What's not to love?
-
March 30, 2009
3. Rihanna LOTD 10/02/09Rihanna was stunning in a multi-coloured Gucci gown at a pre-Grammy event. The singer unfortunately had to pull out of performing at the awards ceremony at the last minute when her boyfriend Chris Brown was arrested for alleged assault. Needless to say, she was sorely missed.
-
March 30, 2009
4. Thandie Newton LOTD 10/02/09Thandie brightened up the rainy London evening in her rainbow-coloured chiffon frock by London designer Jonathan Saunders.
-
March 30, 2009
5. Rosie huntington-Whiteley LOTD 10/02/09The model was drop-dead gorgeous in a floor-length white satin gown by Kaviar Gauche which she teamed with a floral bolero on a night on the town.
March 30, 20091 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 10/02/09
Gwyneth Paltrow glitzed it up at the Grammy Awards in a spangly gold and silver Versace minidress with matching sparkly clutch and chandelier earrings. The actress was not only accompanying hubby Chris Martin of Coldplay, who were up for seven awards, but was nominated for a gong herself for voicing a children's audio book.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018