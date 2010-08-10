13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 10, 2010
1. LOTD 100810
Olivia Palermo was cute as could be at The Big C Cinema Society Screening in New York, which she attended with her boyfriend Johannes Huebl. The City star teamed a bright coral top with cut-out shoulders with an adorable floral miniskirt, demure ballet flats and a lust-worthy Fendi clutch. Yummy!
August 10, 2010
2. LOTD 100810
New Gossip Girl Clemence Poesy is guaranteed to have us drooling over her character’s wardrobe. The French starlet looked tres chic in a pretty cream blouse and printed miniskirt. Balenciaga’s flat gladiator sandals completed the look.
SEE more behind-the-scenes Gossip Girl photos
August 10, 2010
3. LOTD 100810
Fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker was a lesson in trans-seasonal dressing at a screening of The Big C by the New York Cinema Society in a khaki Donna Karan jacket topping her grey minidress and summery flats (not very Carrie-esque but we love 'em!). The Sex and The City actress showed off her look alongside the designer herself, Donna Karan, who hosted the event at her East Hamptons home.
August 10, 2010
4. LOTD 100810
Leighton Meester’s Gossip Girl character has a penchant for florals and this fit-and-flare frock by Reem Acra couldn’t be more ‘Blair’. The TV beauty completes the look with patent peep-toes, a waist-cinching belt and a ladylike handbag.
August 10, 2010
5. LOTD 100810
Julia Roberts topped a basic black outfit and leopard print heels with a pinstripe boyfriend jacket. The Eat, Pray, Love star was snapped signing autographs ahead of her appearance on the Live with Regis and Kelly show in NYC.
August 10, 20101 of 5
LOTD 100810
