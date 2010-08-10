Fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker was a lesson in trans-seasonal dressing at a screening of The Big C by the New York Cinema Society in a khaki Donna Karan jacket topping her grey minidress and summery flats (not very Carrie-esque but we love 'em!). The Sex and The City actress showed off her look alongside the designer herself, Donna Karan, who hosted the event at her East Hamptons home.