13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 1, 2009
1. LOTD 010909 Kylie
WHAT SHE WORE
Kylie Minogue threw a leather biker jacket over a chic knee-length shift dress toughening it up and giving her a rock-chick edge. Ray-bans and an artfully draped scarf finish the look.
WHERE
At Heathrow airport, heading for Dubai.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Very stylish in-flight dressing from Ms Minogue. The pint sized popster is never away from a pair of sky-high heels and that even goes for when she's taking a long-haul flight. We love these strappy peep-toes she's sporting.
-
September 1, 2009
2. LOTD 010909 Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
Emmy Rossum teamed this sweet Temperley London dress with embellished neckline with a tan belt, heels and a golden clutch for a sparkly finish.
WHERE
Emmy was taking in some tennis at the USTA US Open in New York.
-
September 1, 2009
3. LOTD 010909 Pixie Lott
WHAT SHE WORE
Pixie Lott was her usual quirky self in a black and white animal print top and black miniskirt. A huge flower in her hair and flat, black ballet pumps finish the look.
WHERE
Pixie Lott was spotted leaving a recording studio in East London where she was rehearsing for her upcoming gig at G-A-Y nightclub, Heaven.
-
September 1, 2009
4. LOTD 010909 Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Jessica Alba went for a sweet summer looking in a striped dress, sunhat and coordinating turquoise flats and scarf.
WHERE
Jessica was out and about in sunny West Hollywood, Los Angeles.
-
September 1, 2009
5. LOTD 010909 Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
Reese Witherspoon went for a laid-back summer look of baggy grey shorts, white vest and gold strappy flats. Out-sized shades finish the look.
WHERE
Reese was out and about spending a lazy Sunday afternoon with boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.
