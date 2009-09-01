WHAT SHE WORE

Kylie Minogue threw a leather biker jacket over a chic knee-length shift dress toughening it up and giving her a rock-chick edge. Ray-bans and an artfully draped scarf finish the look.

WHERE

At Heathrow airport, heading for Dubai.

WHY WE LOVE IT

Very stylish in-flight dressing from Ms Minogue. The pint sized popster is never away from a pair of sky-high heels and that even goes for when she's taking a long-haul flight. We love these strappy peep-toes she's sporting.