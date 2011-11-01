Miranda Kerr gives her leather trousers a preppy spin! PLUS, check out Leighton Meester in full Blair mode, Amanda Seyfried in shorts, Nicole Scherzinger in snakeprint and Joely Richardson in head-to-toe gold!
Tuesday 1 November, 2011
November 1, 2011
1. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr prepped up a pair of leather skinnies with a buttoned-up printed blouse, loose-fitting cardi and Marc Jacobs’ Mouse flats. Proof of how versatile leather trews actually are!
November 1, 2011
2. Leighton Meester in Gryphon
Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf knows exactly how to wear a cape – team it with a skirt that’s just the same length and have a contrasting shade peep out. We love the Gryphon topper, patterned Alice + Olivia skirt and mustard Fendi handbag she wore on the set of Gossip Girl.
November 1, 2011
3. Amanda Seyfried in H&M
Amanda Seyfried got her killer pins out at the In Time premiere in London. Working a silk blazer with black piping with a pair of matching shorts from the Eco-conscious range for high street favourite H&M, the starlet looked ultra-slick on the red carpet alongside her co-star Justin Timberlake.
November 1, 2011
4. Nicole Scherzinger
X Factor USA judge Nicole Scherzinger sported this season’s hottest animal print, the snake, at the airport with a grey blazer and on-tone skinny jeans for a cool but casual look.
November 1, 2011
5. Joely Richardson in Mulberry
We’ve been longing to see this floor-length gold Mulberry gown on the red carpet and we’re delighted it’s been sported by our very own Brit thesp Joely Richardson! The actress was a veritable golden girl in the pleated number at the Anonymous premiere.
