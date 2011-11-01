Tuesday 1 November, 2011

Rex
by: Joanna Cross
1 Nov 2011

Miranda Kerr gives her leather trousers a preppy spin! PLUS, check out Leighton Meester in full Blair mode, Amanda Seyfried in shorts, Nicole Scherzinger in snakeprint and Joely Richardson in head-to-toe gold!

