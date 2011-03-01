13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2011
1. LOTD 010311
Diane Kruger was ravishing at the Cesar film awards in Paris in an empire-waisted midnight blue chiffon frock with gold trip snaked around the hem and bust-line. A pair of chic gold-strap sandals and goddess-like waves were the perfect complement.
-
March 1, 2011
2. LOTD 010311
Oscars hostess Anne Hathaway ruled the red dresses on Sunday night. Among her eight gowns was the Valentino red gown she began the night in and this burgundy strapless number by Versace, which she teamed with Roger Vivier jewel-clasped clutch.
-
March 1, 2011
3. LOTD 010311
Oooh, check out Ginnifer Goodwin looking totally gamine in an Erdem lace dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. She made the look less ‘dolly-like’ thanks to her punky hairstyle.
-
March 1, 2011
4. LOTD 010311
Gwyneth changed out of her silver Calvin Klein Collection dress to this nude one-armed sequinned gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Michael Kors, who designed the gorgeous dress, tweeted: “It doesn’t get any chicer #GwynethPaltrow #Oscars.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.
-
March 1, 2011
5. LOTD 010311
Emma Roberts sure is loving her Brit ddesigners. The starlet has been working the red carpets of late in frocks by Julien Macdonald and Jenny Packham. We heart this grey chiffon dress decorated with a smattering of silver and gold sequins, which Emma wore to the Elton John Oscars after-party in LA.
