13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 1, 2010
1. LOTD 010610 Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Parker was all dolled up in a nude ruffle front bustier dress for her husband's birthday celebration in Las Vegas. The Desperate Housewife donned greige heels and a nude nails and make-up look for an on-trend finish.
-
June 1, 2010
2. LOTD 010610 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker went for the maxidress trend in this aqua-coloured print number at the SATC 2 after party in London. An elegant droplet necklace and gold cuff and clutch gave a glossy finish to the glam evening look.
-
June 1, 2010
3. LOTD 010610 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart seemed to have lost her vampire-like pallor as she attended a Twilight Eclipse event in Australia sporting a bronzed glow which she set off with a lemon-yellow skirt and low-cut black top. High-heeled shoeboots and signature smoky eye make-up finished the look.
-
June 1, 2010
4. LOTD 010610 Whitney Port
Whitney Port was all about the playsuit look as she stepped out with Ben Nemtin in New York. She teamed the cute one-piece with flipflops and shaded sunglasses.
-
June 1, 2010
5. LOTD 010610 KAte Hudson
Kate Hudson worked a classic with a twist look in a fabulously chic trench coat teamed with a pair of gold and black two-tone peep-toe stilettos. A pair of classic shades and a curly 'do finished the look.
