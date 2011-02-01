The Black Swan starlet swathed her baby bump in a black jersey dress by Michael Kors for the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday night. Mum-to-be Portman, who scooped the Best Actress gong at the SAG Awards the following evening, is having a bit of a halter moment - she's been wearing gowns with this neck line ever since she started showing.

SEE ALL THE PHOTOS FROM THE SAG AWARDS

READ ALL ABOUT THE DIRECTORS GUILD AWARDS