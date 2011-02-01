13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 1, 2011
The Black Swan starlet swathed her baby bump in a black jersey dress by Michael Kors for the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday night. Mum-to-be Portman, who scooped the Best Actress gong at the SAG Awards the following evening, is having a bit of a halter moment - she's been wearing gowns with this neck line ever since she started showing.
February 1, 2011
The fashion ingénue chose a white asymmetrical frock for the Directors Guild of America Awards. The True Grit star certainly is showing range on the red carpet - for the SAG Awards the following evening she stood out in a popping fuchsia gown.
February 1, 2011
Claire Danes was looking ultra-sleek at the Directors Guild of America Awards in a chic navy Roland Mouret number and strappy sandals.
February 1, 2011
Christina was looking killer at a party in NYC in a classic LBD by Judith Ripka edged with lace. Isn't this the perfect look for Valentine's Day?
February 1, 2011
The supermodel was super gorge in a shimmering silver jacket, leather drainpipes and the coolest looking boots-cum-sandals we've ever seen!
