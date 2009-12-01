13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 1, 2009
1. LOTD 011209 NAtalie Portman
Natalie Portman has done what we're all dying to do right now and cracked out the sequins. The actress positively twinkled in her blue-to-green party dress at the IFP Gotham Awards last night. She teamed her frock with a loose updo and statement shoulder-sweeper earrings.
-
December 1, 2009
2. LOTD 011209 Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts is our new favourite Girls Aloud stylista and she can't seem to put a foot wrong right now. The deep green hue of her Issa dress set off her porcelain complexion and russet locks to perfection. We love the vintage Hollywood movie star grooming; curled bouffant hairstyle, short red nails and a box clutch.
-
December 1, 2009
3. LOTD 011209 Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci showed off her svelte self in a daring cutaway bodycon frock in deepest red. She added strappy grey Christian Louboutin pumps for an ultra-sexy finish.
-
December 1, 2009
4. LOTD 011209 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was all about California style as she arrived at LAX in ripped, washed-out jeans, leather biker jacket and sneakers. What makes this outfit is her accessories; faded aviators, aubergine trilby and layered pendants. Cool, casual dressing.
-
December 1, 2009
5. LOTD 011209 Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr was simply elegant in black skinny jeans and top teamed with tuxedo jacket and five inch Louboutin ankle boots.
