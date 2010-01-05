13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 5, 2010
1. LOTD 050109 Alexa Chung
First up we can’t help but turn our attention to the quirky but gorgeous dresser, Alexa Chung. Alexa arrived at London’s chilly Heathrow wearing a schoolgirl-esque duffle coat with aplomb. Alexa teamed her chunky coat with an oversized Louis Vuitton scarf and geek chic specs for a look that screamed ‘Bring on the snow!’
January 5, 2010
2. lotd 050109 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez upped the fashion ante at the Miami Dolphins Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers football game wearing a full-length floral gown with sleek back hair - swoon.
January 5, 2010
3. lotd 050110 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester looked super-sexy as she stepped out in a cut-away, scallop edged frock by designer of the minute, Christopher Kane.
January 5, 2010
4. LOTD 050109 Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley left the Comedy Theatre in central London suitably dressed in a sheepskin lined coat layered over a boyfriend cardigan and Breton stripes – remember it's all about clever layering when those temperatures drop ladies.
January 5, 2010
5. lotd 050109 kate bsoworth
Kate Bosworth may be in Beverley Hills but it seems there's a chill in the air as she stepped out wearing a slouchy woollen boyfriend cardi layered over an easy tee and skinny jean combo.
