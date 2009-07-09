13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 9, 2009
1. LOTD 090709 Emma Roberts
Emma Watson continued her furious promotion of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in yet another drop-dead designer outfit. The actress, who reprises her role as Hermione Granger in the sixth film, championed Brit It-designer Christopher Kane on the David Letterman Show in this cream panelled number with black piping. And check out those shoes! We're sure Ron would find his gal tres sexy in those gold-soled babies! Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is out on 15 July.
See photos from the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
-
July 9, 2009
2. LOTD 090709 Natasha Poly
Model Natasha Poly kept it sleek and chic at a dinner honouring fashion designer Ralph Lauren in Paris in a black belted jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a wide belt and strappy sandals. Ladies, this is the epitome of effortless evening dressing.
-
July 9, 2009
3. LOTD 090709 Hayden Panettiere
Heroes star Hayden Panettiere kept cool and on-trend in NYC in a simple draped jersey dress which she styled with a brown waist-cincher, killer platform sandals and a covetable python clutch. The tousled hairstyle adds an extra level of breeziness that's perfect for summer in the city.
See more celebrity summer hairstyles here
-
July 9, 2009
4. LOTD 090709 Kate Moss
Kate Moss was out and about running earrands in London yesterday wearing an all black look topped with tux jacket and finished with Repetto's Jackson Jazz shoes. The supermodel was on her way to best pal James Brown's Hair Salon and shielded herself from the paps with a pair of Ray-Ban shades.
Get the lowdown on Mossy's Jackson Jazz shoes by Repetto...
-
July 9, 2009
5. LOTD 090709 Poppy Delevigne
Poppy Delevigne crossed the channel for the Chanel haute couture show, and attended Karl Lagerfeld's exhibition of exquisite gowns looking rather chic herself. Poppy donned this cute LBD which she teamed with a pair of skyscraper monochorome platform heels.
