Emma Watson continued her furious promotion of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in yet another drop-dead designer outfit. The actress, who reprises her role as Hermione Granger in the sixth film, championed Brit It-designer Christopher Kane on the David Letterman Show in this cream panelled number with black piping. And check out those shoes! We're sure Ron would find his gal tres sexy in those gold-soled babies! Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is out on 15 July.

