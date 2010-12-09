Anne continued her Sixties chic streak Down Under in a gold brocade shift, metallic Jimmy Choo sandals and a sexy beehive up-do for the Sydney premiere of Love And Other Drugs. Accompanied by her co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, the actress was all smiles as she hit the red carpet after a day of site seeing.

