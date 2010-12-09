13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 9, 2010
1. LOTD 091210
Michelle Williams sparkled at the Blue Valentine premiere in her gamine embellished and tiered frock, complete with bow belt. Black accessories, including a simple clutch and Charlotte Olympia platform courts keep the attention on the dress. Beyond pretty.
December 9, 2010
2. LOTD 091210
Amy Adams proves you don't have to sacrifice style to keep warm. The trick is all in the accessories: a plush collar, waist-cinching belt, glittering clutch, sparkly drop earrings and statement shoes bring this blush-coloured coat to life.
December 9, 2010
3. LOTD 091210
Liv Tyler was gorgeously ruffled at the re-opening of the Dior flagship boutique in NYC in a soft grey sheath, layers of tulle and feather-embellished pearls and a scallop-edged evening coat. The peep-toe lace-up booties kept the look from going sickly sweet. Love it.
December 9, 2010
4. LOTD 091210
Cameron kept things sleek and simple at the Green Hornet photocall in chilly Moscow in a textured tweed blazer and skinny black trousers. We love that she's stayed away from a shoulder and leg-baring dress in this cold weather!
December 9, 2010
5. LOTD 091210
Anne continued her Sixties chic streak Down Under in a gold brocade shift, metallic Jimmy Choo sandals and a sexy beehive up-do for the Sydney premiere of Love And Other Drugs. Accompanied by her co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, the actress was all smiles as she hit the red carpet after a day of site seeing.
