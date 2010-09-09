13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 9, 2010
Goat is fast becoming Victoria Beckham's second favourite label (after her own, of course!). The super-star, who will present her spring/summer range at New York Fashion Week this weekend, looked fabulous in an emerald green shift dress by the British label, teamed with leg-lengthening pumps and oversized shades from her own line.
Gwyneth Paltrow was looking oh-so autumn/winter on a night out in London in a billowing white blouse and black cigarette pants designed by her good pal Stella McCartney. The Oscar-winning actress finished the look off with peep-toe booties.
Claudia Schiffer was gleaming in a sparkly minidress and statement gold jewellery at a Giorgio Armani bash in London. And check out her uber-chic Mulberry Daria clutch in grape ostrich - drool!
British actress Rebecca Hall was ravishing at the Venice Film Festival in a teal goddess gown from Vionnet's 2011 resort line. The actress, who stars alongside Ben Affleck in the forthcoming film, The Town, contrasted the dress with a bold Prada satin clutch and ruby red lips.
Charlize Theron set the bar high for travel outfits at LAX with her cosy jumper and perfectly worn-in jeans, chic-ened up with classic courts, a satin trench and a Mulberry handbag in sumptuous suede. So effortless, so elegant.
