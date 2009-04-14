Sienna Miller dolled it up in a short, sharp Marios Schwab cocktail dress for the screening of The Mysteries of Pittsburgh in New York. The fashion-savvy actress snapped up this bodycon number straight off the autumn/winter 09 catwalk and teamed it with black opaques, heels and a slash of red lipstick. We're loving this new, tailored look Sienna's been going for of late; Jonathan Saunders and Marios Schwab in one week? That's some serious fashion brownie points, right there.