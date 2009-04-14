13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 14, 2009
1. Sienna Miller LOTD 09/04/09Sienna Miller dolled it up in a short, sharp Marios Schwab cocktail dress for the screening of The Mysteries of Pittsburgh in New York. The fashion-savvy actress snapped up this bodycon number straight off the autumn/winter 09 catwalk and teamed it with black opaques, heels and a slash of red lipstick. We're loving this new, tailored look Sienna's been going for of late; Jonathan Saunders and Marios Schwab in one week? That's some serious fashion brownie points, right there.
2. Jennifer Love Hewitt LOTD 09/04/09Jennifer Love Hewitt donned a little navy strapless dress for the premiere of Finding Bliss in New York. The Ghost Whisperer actress teamed her pretty frock with black platform shoes and carried a box clutch. She left those long locks loose, for a sultry look.
3. Miley Cyrus LOTD 09/04/09Miley Cyrus was cute in black pencil skirt, grey T and statement necklace. Teamed with a wrist-full of bangles, zip-up platforms and black nail varnish, she got her look spot on.
4. Victoria Beckham LOTD 09/04/09Victoria Beckham continued her reign as fashionista queen in this desperately on-trend ensemble of spray-on bleach splattered jeans with statement shouldered leather jacket, both by Balmain. Power shoulders, blackberry in hand — make no mistake — this lady means business!
5. Nicole Richie LOTD 09/04/09Mum-to-be Nicole Richie maintained her LA cool in cut-off denim shorts, black C&C California top, vintage style cardigan and enormous shades. We love the hair tied into an on-trend top knot.
