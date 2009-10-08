13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 8, 2009
1. LOTD 081009 Kate Moss
Kate Moss stole the limelight at the Paris Fashion Week Miu Miu show in a wow-factor leather dress, which she funked up even further with an on-trend studded waist belt. She just gets better and better!
October 8, 2009
2. LOTD 081009 Frieda Pinto
Freida Pinto, we’re in love! The actress totally rocked cobalt-blue as she hit the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week in this long-sleeved top and ruffled skirt combo. She finished off the look perfectly with slouchy peep-toe ankle boots.
October 8, 2009
3. LOTD 081009 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester added a touch of schoolgirl chic to her frill-fronted, splash-print dress with a cute pair of black ankle socks under her platform shoes. The Gossip Girl actress was in Paris for the Louis Vuitton show.
October 8, 2009
4. lotd 081009 Camilla Belle
We adore Camilla Belle in her stunning coral skirt and puff-sleeved taupe blouse, which she rocked at the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2010 show at Paris Fashion Week. The pretty look was finished off with retro sunnies and gorgeous ankle-tie heels.
October 8, 2009
5. LOTD 081009 Katy Perry
Wow! Katy Perry is on a real style roll at Paris Fashion Week. The singer stepped out last night in a stunning pink strapless dress with silver floral embroidery at the John Galliano spring/summer 2010 show. Gorgeous.
