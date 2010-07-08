13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 8, 2010
1. LOTD 080710 Olivia Palermo
We're just a little bit in love with Olivia Palermo's look at the Elie Saab Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in Paris. From the pink leopard-print minidress with the funky waist belt, down to the beautiful nude heels and beaded bag, it's all rather lust-worthy.
July 8, 2010
2. LOTD 080710 Victoria Beckham
Net-a-Porter threw a fabulous 10th anniversary party last night, and Victoria Beckham was its guest of honour. And she didn't disappoint in the style stakes! Posh looked youthful, funky and, frankly, fantastic in her baby-blue Miu Miu Resort 2010 summer dress, which she teamed with nude Brian Atwood pumps, and a Lanvin necklace.
July 8, 2010
3. LOTD 080710 Gemma Arterton
How cute was Gemma Arterton at the Net-a-Porter 10th anniversary party? Love the knee-high socks and Mary Jane heels.
July 8, 2010
4. LOTD 080710 Sophie Ellis Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor was bloomin' beautiful in a floral-print maxidress at the Net-a-Porter 10th anniversary bash.
July 8, 2010
5. LOTD 080710 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes wowed at The Other Guys press conference in Cancun in a lilac checked Christian Dior dress teamed with white peep-toes.
